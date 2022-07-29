O’ Fallon, MO
James M. Langston, 86, of O’Fallon, MO formerly of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2021, at 7:51 pm at Evelyn’s Hospice Home in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on March 9, 1936, in Cape Girardeau, MO the son of Dennis and Beatrice (Wolfe) Langston. James married Neva J. Proffer on March 16, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, MO.
James worked for IDOT for 28 years until he retired in 1997. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL he enjoyed golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Neva Langston of O’Fallon, MO; children, Cheryl Bongiovanni (Tony) of Bradenton, FL, Melanie Contratto (Joe) of S. Lebanon, OH, and Bradley Langston (Terri) of Hendersonville, TN; five grandchildren, Matthew Wahl (Kim), Jessica Contratto, Brittany Canavan (Noah), Erin Langston, and Justin Langston; and two great grandchildren, Eleanor and James Wahl.
James was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Kathryn Diebold; and a brother, Richard Langston.
Services will be private and a inurnment will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
