James (Jim) Edwards

James (Jim) Arthur Edwards, 77, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Born August 19, 1945, he was the son of the late William and Beulah (Ruehl) Edwards.
He served in the United States Air Force in his 20s, taking on careers in tool and die making, logging and trucking in the years that followed. Retiring in 2014, he had been with ABF Freight since 1986, logging over 2 million safe miles on the road.
In his free time James enjoyed serenading his friends and loved ones with made up songs, watching Cardinals baseball, raising horses, playing fastpitch softball, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He lived for and loved spending time with his family.
James is survived by his wife, Terri Edwards of Jerseyville; four children, Scott (Marsha), Jodi (Shane), Joshua and Marissa; a step-brother John Roy and 10 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald and his daughter, Stacey.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Military Honors will be conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
Memorials may be given to the family, for a memorial designation to be determined at a later date.
