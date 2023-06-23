Alton—James F. Shewmake, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born June 28, 1951 in Wood River, he was a son of Walter and Shirley (Sparks) Shewmake. He married Laurie Mitchell July 19, 1998 in Alton.
James served his country in both the U. S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy for over 20 years until his retirement. Later he worked as a machinist for Olin Corp.
He is survived by wife Laurie Shewmake of Alton; daughter, Debby (Bill) Tenboer of Boerne, TX; son Jerry (Melissa) Shewmake of East Alton; step children, Marnie Wright and Mark Forgy; grandchildren, Ashley, Madison, Mason, Blake, Kirstin, Alexis, Austin and Mason; great grandchildren, Karson, Kaylauni and Kinsley; brother Mark; and sisters Tammy, Debbie, Cathy, Robin and Sue.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James F. Shewmake, Jr.; and brothers, Johnny, Dennis, Kenneth, David, Mike and Larry.
