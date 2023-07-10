James Crane, 78, died at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Willow Rose in Jerseyville, IL. He was born January 13, 1945 in Pulaski County, MO the son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Darr) Crane. He worked for many years as a bus driver for the Alton public schools. On April 25, 1974 in Alton, he married Mary Dilley and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Christine Keener (Shawn) of Ft. Worth, TX, one son, Jason Crane of Godfrey and two grandchildren, Brent Keener and Alexis Keener. No services are scheduled at this time. Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded. Memorials may be made to the family or Messiah Lutheran Church. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
