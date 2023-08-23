James Michael Anderson, 53, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home. He was born October 27, 1969, in Belleville, Illinois, the son of Susan Marie (Montague) Blackshere of Granite City. He married Tracy Lee (Feigenbutz) Anderson on August 1, 2020, in the backyard of their home in Granite City and have 13 years of memories and special times shared together. James was a palletizer with Kraft-Heinz with over 23 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country for three years with the United States Navy. Golfing was a true passion in his life, and he enjoyed playing or watching every chance available. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, barbecuing and his many trips to Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues Hockey and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by three children, Gabriella, Damon and Uriel; a granddaughter on the way, Rheagan James; aunt, Sandy Coleman; special cousins, Michael Coleman, Mark Coleman, Tracey Bunte, Carrie Brase, Aimee Covington and Jamie Coleman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ken and Nancy Feigenbutz; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Feigenbutz and Patrick Feigenbutz; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com