Jacqueline Cannon

Jacqueline L. Cannon, 94, of Alton, passed away on June 17, 2023, at Bria of Godfrey.
She was born on August 30, 1928, in Alton, the daughter of Harry Wallace Bruce Sr. and Velma (Link).
She was a member of North Alton Baptist Church in Alton and a former member of Curdie Heights Baptist Church in Alton. She retired from Ursuline Convent where she worked in the Cafeteria preparing meals for the Ursuline Sisters.
Jacqueline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey Lee and Flo Cannon of The Villages, FL and Jerry Lance and Donna Cannon of Alton; four grandchildren, Jamie Perez of Clermont, FL, Mark (Laura) Cannon of Godfrey, Dana Cannon of St. Louis, and Parker Cannon of Alton; one sister, Gail Young of Wood River; and sister-in-law, Evada Bruce of Alton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Lynn Richard, and a brother, Harry Wallace Bruce, Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Sonny Renken officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the North Alton Southern Baptist Church in Alton.
