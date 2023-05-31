Jacob Joseph Gaudreault, Jr, 70, of Edwardsville, IL made his journey to Heaven on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home.
He was born on March 15, 1953 in Granite City, IL to Jacob Joseph Gaudreault, Sr and Myrtle (Oates) Gaudreault.
Jacob married Rose Ann Leibold in Granite City, IL on September 14, 1985.
He was a loving husband, father and papa. Jacob served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Granite City Steel after 40 years of service. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. Jacob also enjoyed spending time in his garage and was always helping his family with projects. He was a faithful servant of the Lord.
Besides his wife, Jacob is survived by a daughter, Casey (Robert) Knight of Oxbow, OR; 3 sons: Keith (Rachael) Gaudreault of Fairhope, AL, Jacob (Alicia) Gaudreault III of Granite City and Zachary (Rachel) Gaudreault of Granite City; 6 grandchildren: Samantha, Cheyenne, Hailey, Ava, Hudson and Giana; 2 great grandchildren: Lucas and Nora and one great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are 2 brothers: Edward Gaudreault of Edwardsville and Tom Gaudreault of Fieldon; 2 sisters: Geri Gulash of Bethalto and Linda (Larry) Buettner of Granite City. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jacob is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Benjamin Gaudreault and a sister, Joyce McKinney.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
