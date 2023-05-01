Jack Schneider, Jr.

Jack R. Schneider, Jr., 73, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born on October 31, 1949, to Jack R. and Alice M. (Kolk) Schneider in Alton, IL. He graduated from Alton Senior High School and attended Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
Jack was a proud combat veteran of the U.S. Navy, assigned to the U.S.S. Land (DE-1060) as a Radar Operations Specialist for 4 years during the Vietnam War. His large personality suited him well for work in customer service at the family business, Schneider Foods, Inc. Mascoutah, IL, as well as Moto Mart in Belleville and Cottage Hills, IL.
Jack was a nature enthusiast with a love for flowers, birds, and snakes. He was happiest on the back porch with a cold beer, a steak on the grill, and a Cardinals game on the radio.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack R. Schneider, Sr. and Alice M. (Kolk) Schneider, and sister Nancy (Gene) Siglock. He is survived by five siblings: Barbara (Jerry) Takacs of Bloomington, IL, James (Berta) Schneider of Swansea, IL, Susan (Gary) Moll of St. Augustine, FL, Sally (Jeff) Dempsey of Hoover, AL, and Cathy (Patrick) Travous of Freeburg, IL.; 15 nieces and nephews, and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive guests at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State Street, Alton, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 East 4th Street in Alton. Interment with military honors will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank the staff and residents of The Illinois Veterans Home in Anna, IL, where Jack resided and felt at home for the past 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to The Illinois Veterans Home, 792 North Main Street, Anna, IL 62906. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com