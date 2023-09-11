Isabel Ruedin

Isabel A. Ruedin, 82 of Alton, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. She was born on May 20, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Charles and Helen (Hamer) Walters.
Isabel retired from the Alton School District as a teacher.
She married Homer L. Ruedin on June 12, 1965 in Alton. He survives.
Also surviving are 1 daughter; Amelia F. Dixon of Alton, 2 sons ; Isaac J.( Jessica) Ruedin of St. Louis, Missouri and Joshua C. (Rebecca) Ruedin of Austin, Texas, 6 grandchildren and 1 brother; Michael Walters of Chicago, Illinois.
No services are scheduled.
Gent Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com