Irene Hatscher

Irene E. Hatscher, age 95, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home. Irene was born on May 17, 1927 in Madison, IL, a daughter of the late Anthony Dragoui and Regina (Graville) Muntean.
On May 28, 1949, Irene married Frank W. Hatscher, the love of her life, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison, IL. Frank passed away on January 29, 2013. Irene retired as a supervisor of the book room at Granite City High School after many years of dedicated service. She loved music, dancing, flowers, and sitting in one of her swings in her backyard and relaxing. Throughout her life, she enjoyed many social occasions with members of her “card club” that was started after they graduated from high school. They remained friends for the rest of their lives. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Irene will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her loving children, Linda (BJ) Johnston of Abingdon, VA, Mark (Cindy) Hatscher of Edwardsville, IL, David Hatscher (Melissa Vaughn) of Granite City, IL, and Karen (Bob) Montgomery of Troy, IL; proud grandmother to Katie (David) Wykoff , Casey Hatscher, Dack Hatscher, Emily Montgomery (Danny Thompson), and Kristen Montgomery; proud great-grandmother to Zoe and Dex Wykoff; and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Irene will be laid to rest next to Frank at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society, America Heart Association or Granite City APA (animal shelter). Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
