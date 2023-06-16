Imogene Ruth Taylor Vickers, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Granite City. She was born October 9, 1937, in Wilderness, Missouri, a daughter of the late Ralph Jackson and Opal Louise (Black) Brawley. She married William “Bill” Taylor on October 24, 1958, in Granite City and he passed away on March 16, 2005. She later married Marvin Vickers on August 30, 2008, in Granite City and he passed away on December 27, 2012. She had worked as a housekeeper with the Drury Inn in Collinsville and as a cafeteria worker with the Granite City School District. She loved life and was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who cherished her family. Imogene was a devoted member of Peace Church in Granite City and attended Senior Circle events. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful yard. She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Roger and Genny Taylor of Granite City, Kenny Taylor of Worden and Clifford and Vicki Taylor of Granite City; two grandchildren, Christopher Taylor and girlfriend, Amanda Long of Belleville and Desi Taylor of Worden; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Brawley of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Clinton Cooper of Licking, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Pat Brawley of Wilderness, Missouri and Debbie Brawley Strain of Willow Springs, Missouri; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Alice Taylor and three brothers, Junior, Marvin and Dwight Brawley. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Cory Penn officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
