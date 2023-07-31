Howard Crull

Howard E. Crull “Big Duck”, 77, passed away at his home in Fieldon, Illinois on July 27, 2023. He was born on June 12, 1946 in Rosedale. He was the son of late James and Isabella Crull. He was a 1965 graduate of JCHS. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam and he retired from the Army as a disabled veteran. In his early years, he was an avid drag racer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting antiques and spending time at the coffee shop and music in the park. Howard is survived by his wife of 53 years: Ava Crull, his two children: Howard Tony Crull and Suzy (Matt) Heafner, his three grandchildren: Kalliesta (Mark), Skyelar, and Rayla Heafner, his sisters: Phyllis Cunningham, Wanda Gundlach, and Charlotte Suttles, his brother: Perry (Verna) Ontis, his sister-in-law: Patty (Dewayne) Blackwell; and his numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Jack Tulley, James Crull, Charles Edmund Ontis, and his sisters: Peggy Hazelwonder and Betty Lucille Crull. A graveside service and burial will be at Fieldon Cemetery at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS