HARDIN
Herman Duncan Gray, 86, passed away at 12:27 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.
Surviving are his wife: Nina Gray of Hardin
3 Daughters:
Paula (Phil) Hellis of Bisbee, AZ
Talitha (James) Jackson of Granite City
Susan (Cary) Baze of Hardin
Sister:
Loretta Seay of Guthrie, KY
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home.