Helen Martin

Helen "Roberta" Martin, 80, of Bunker Hill, Il passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.
She was born on June 13, 1943 the daughter of Charles and Helen (Potter) Rankin. On April 26, 1963 Roberta married David R. Martin in Cottage Hills. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2016.
Roberta was an activity director for Madison County Shelter Care for many years. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as being outdoors, the comfort of home, and gardening. She was very crafty and would often throw parties for her children and grandchildren and in her younger years she would crochet. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Helen is survived by her children, Candiss Martin of Bunker Hill, Kelly Northcutt (Tim Davis) of Cottage Hills, Kathaleen Martin of Bunker Hill; brothers, Charles Rankin (Wanda) of Holiday Shores and Jim Rankin (Jackie) of Godfrey, IL; grandchildren, Andrea (Chris), Adam (Andrea'), Jasmine (AJ), Dakota (Cassidy), Jake, Frankie, and Bodie; and great grandchildren, Jada, Logan, Sophia, and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by parents and husband; a son-in-law, Scott Northcutt; and a stepdaughter, Melinda Martin.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:30 am at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter.
