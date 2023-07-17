Helen DeSpain

Helen M. DeSpain, 96, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, July 17, 2023. Born September 10, 1926 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harold O. and Addie Mae (Gauf) Nation. She loved her family, enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, fishing, camping, quilting, antique cars and rides up the river road. She worked at the Glassworks for a short time and was a Girl Scout co-leader and babysitter for the YMCA. Surviving are two daughters, Helen Stauffer (Dennis) of Salem, IL, and Martha Reeves (James) of Alton, one son, Robert Coleman of LaGrange, MO, 20 grandchildren, Roy Scott Coleman (April), Theresa Hammons (Mike), Penny Morris (David), Harold Coleman (Mebjha), Billy Coleman (Sue), Scott Bricking, Melissa Coleman, LeRoy Coleman (Becky), William Coleman Jr., Michael Stauffer (Christine), David Stauffer (Lori), Barbara Jo McCormick (Derrick), Joey Ford (Rick), Roberta Sissom (John), Courtney Coleman, Travis Coleman, Jennifer Tatman (Steve), Delilah Colley (Wesley), Robert Young, and Heather Pena (Nelson), 24 great grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, LeRoy H. Coleman Sr., Earl Forquer, and Clarence O. DeSpain, two sons, LeRoy Coleman Jr., and William Coleman, a grandson, Terry Bricking, three brothers, Harold Nation, Jospeh Nation, and John David Nation in infancy, and a sister, Irene Alice Nation in infancy. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
