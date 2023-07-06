Helen Anderson

Helen Frances Anderson, 98, died at 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her residence. She was born October 31, 1924 in Harrisburg, PA the daughter of the late Paul and Valerie (Fulmer) Haeseler. On April 20, 1946 she married Frank Anderson, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2006. Surviving are four daughters, Linda Welker (Hank) of Lebanon, PA, Cynthia Anderson of Alton, IL, Gail Owen (Ron) of Ellerslie, GA., Suzanne Weber of Alton, IL, two sons, John Anderson (Jan) of Woodstock, VA and Stephen Anderson (Doris) of Cambridge, MD. Thirteen grandchildren, Jeremy Welker (Tonya), Shawn Welker (Jessica), Christopher Owen, Ronald Owen, Dawn Weber, Gina Weber, Carey Sipes (Jason), Kelsey Kauffman (Nathan), Benjamin Anderson, Sonja Anderson, Melissa Anderson, Kirsten Anderson and Zachary Anderson and seven great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Isabel Haeseler and one son in law, Larry Weber. A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at The River Church on Fosterburg Road. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse or Food for the Hungry. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
