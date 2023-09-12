Heather Thompson

Heather Michelle Thompson, 46, passed away unexpectedly at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Jerseyville.
She was born on December 27, 1976 in Jerseyville to William Scott and Deborah (Ruyle) Withers and graduated with the Class of 1995 from Jersey Community High School.
In 2023, she earned her degree as an Addiction Recovery Counselor. She was employed as a Recovery Coach with Amare NFP, fulfilling her true passion and love of those going through addiction and recovery.
She also volunteered for Cross Over Ministries of Hillsboro, helping to support others with their mental health and substance abuse recovery. She touched the lives of all she came in contact with.
Heather married the love of her life and soul mate, Joseph Thompson on December 16, 2016 in Hillsboro. Joe and Heather had met in their younger years, but lost contact with one another for several years, until fate allowed their paths to cross again.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Thompson of Coffeen; two sons, Logan Beemer and Noah Honchell and a daughter, Zoe Honchell, all of Coffeen; two grandsons, Jack and Landen Beemer of Gillespie; her parents, Scott and Debbie Withers of Coffeen; a sister and brother in-law, Tammy and Kyle Finkes of Dow; her grandmother, Betty Ruyle of Jerseyville; her father in-law and mother in-law, Lindell “Chip” and Helen Thompson of Brighton; a sister in-law, Laura Martin of Brighton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Candy (Withers) Walz; grandparents, Lindel and Marie Withers and William and Fayne Ruyle; as well as an uncle, Steve Ruyle.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m., Thursday, September, 14, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home, to assist with funeral expenses.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com