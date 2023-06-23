Harry Lee Pruitt, 69, died at 7:38 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1953 in Alton, the son of the late John Henry and Rosella (Smith) Pruitt. He worked for many years as a handyman in the area. He married Linda Susan Gauf, and she preceded him in death on March 6, 2023. Surviving are three daughters, Paula (Kevin) Haddox of Arnaudville, LA, Ashley (James) Calvert of Wood River, Angie Pruitt of Alton, two sons, Jonathan Pruitt of Eldridge, IL, Terry Pruitt of Alton, nine grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, one brother, Rick (Cindy) Pruitt of Colorado and two sisters, Charlene Farris of Alton and Janet (Ed) Dolittle of TN. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Barnes. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in Roxana, IL. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
