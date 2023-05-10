Harriet Bean

Harriet Susanna "Susie" Bean, 93, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 9:37 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto, Illinois. She was born on December 6, 1929, in Matthews, Missouri, the daughter of the late Oscar S. and Anna Gertrude (Martin) Heldenbrand. She married Joe Frank Bean on November 23, 1950, in Roxana, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Dr. Melissa Bean (Dr. Charles Halbeck) of Creve Coeur, Missouri, Dr. Janella Moy (Dr. Edward Moy) of Edwardsville, Illinois, two sons and daughters in law: Kevin Bean (Victoria) of Springfield, Illinois, Joseph Bean (Karen Munger) of Town and Country, Missouri, her grandchildren: Elizabeth Singer, Charles Halbeck, Skyler Halbeck, Dr. Jonathan Bean (Erin), Dr. Andrew Bean (Dr. Flora Zhou), Dr. Richard Moy (Dr. Charlotte Moy), Dr. Samuel Moy (Sharon Tai), William Moy (Lauryn Cartagine), David Bean, Alison Bean, Michael Bean, ten great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Susie was formerly employed as a clerk at US Radiator in Edwardsville. She was a talented singer and an excellent clarinet player. She made beautiful quilts and was a wonderful cook. She traveled throughout the United States and world with her family. Her favorite trip was to Israel. She was a deaconess at the First Baptist Church of Roxana. Susie and Joe enjoyed 72 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Lorene, Hazel, Clara, Thelma, James, John, Harrison, Wesley and Peggy.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Tim Miller from the First Baptist Church of Roxana will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Roxana and Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
