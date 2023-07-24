Harold Simburger

Harold O. Simburger, 98, formerly of Rosewood Heights, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Villas of Hollybrook in Bethalto.
Born Apr. 11, 1925 in Mt. Olive, IL, he was a son of George and Amelia (Orhen) Simburger.
He married J. Louise Higgins Nov. 26, 1946, and they shared 68 years of marriage before she passed away. Harold later married Wilma (Allen) Voyles. She preceded him in death in 2021.
The U.S. Navy veteran owned and operated Harold’s Place in Wood River, selling and servicing boats until he sold the business in 1973. He was still active in boating and boat racing, and in 2010 at the age of 75, he won a National Championship in Sport Class C at Kankakee, IL. He was very active with his son’s racing, and even at age 91, he was still active at his race shop in South Roxana.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his son, Lynn J. Simburger; his parents; a sister, Janice Simburger; and four brothers, Roy, John, James, and Earl Simburger.
Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hicks of Elsah; his brother, Orhen (Connie) Simburger of Vandalia; a very special nephew, Mark Simburger; a very special niece Susan Aumann; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 27 at Holy Angels Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Mt. Olive.
