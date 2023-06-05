Harold Lynn

Harold Ray Lynn, 75, passed away at 9:44 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. Born December 25, 1947 in Alton, he was the son of Ray and Mary (McDaniels) Lynn. Harold had been employed at Shell Oil for 28 years and Elk Heating and Cooling for 13 years. At the time of his death, he was a Walmart Associate in Godfrey for five years. Harold was a sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. On July 4, 1998 he married the former Anita Hernandez. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Joshua Lynn (Jennifer) of Waterloo, IL and Jason Lynn (Erin) of Wood River, one sister, Diana Burdick (Bruce) of Alton, and four grandchildren, Halle, Morgan, Madison and Reagan. Harold had a short battle with lung cancer complications. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
