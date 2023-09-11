Harold Lee Cantlon, 78, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born on February 8, 1945 in Granite City, IL to Frank and Virginia (Canavit) Cantlon.
Harold served his country for 16 years in the U.S. Navy. He was an aviation electrician for McDonnell-Douglas and other aviation companies.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Bobbiejo Cantlon of IL and Danielle Christine May of Maryville; 3 sons: Darrin Cantlon of Owensville, MO, Frank Cantlon of Owensville, MO and Brian Cantlon of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; 3 brothers: Robert Cantlon of Branson, MO, Allan Cantlon of Granite City and James Cantlon of TN; 3 sisters: Darlene Pursell of Collinsville, Iva Van Meter of Alton and Carol Huniak of Granite City and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Harold is preceded in death by a brother, Frank Cantlon; 2 sisters: Rosa Lee and Mary Cantlon and 2 half- sisters: Carolyn Wood and Sherri McAllister.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com