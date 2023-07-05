Gregory Kuehnel Jr.

Gregory Glen Kuehnel Jr. passed away at St. Louis University Hospital at 12:38 a.m. on June 26, 2023 at the age of 18 years old.
He is the son of Greg Kuehnel Sr. and Melissa (Greer) Kuehnel of Jerseyville, IL. He attended Pre-K through 7th grade in the Alton School District and then finished and graduated from Jerseyville High School in 2022 and then enrolled in SIUE. Gregory loved to work out, he loved to play basketball with his brother Colton and fishing with his dad. He loved music from many different generes. Gregory liked to play video games and shoot guns and hang out with his best friend “Moose.” He loved working with and learning from his dad about woodworking and carpentry while school was out. Greg loved his family, Colton Michael, his brother and best friend. His big sister Morgan whom he loved and protected. His best friends, Nick, Logan, and Brandon whom he loved like brothers. Gregory will be greatly missed by so many.
He is survived by his parents, Greg Sr and Melissa Kuehnel of Jerseyville, IL, his sister, Morgan Kuehnel (fiancé’ Jared Liley), brother, Colton Michael, his paternal grandparents Greg and Kona Kuehnel of Bethalto, IL, maternal grandparents, Jim and Lonna Clark of Dow, Craig and Jamie Greer of Godfrey, grandmother, Betty Greer of Godfrey, several aunts, uncles, cousins, Travis Clark of Jerseyville, Tara (Tyler) Flannegan of Alton. (Damien, Nathan and Aiden). Dustin Greer of Godfrey, Jacob VanAllman (Luca) of Godfrey, Michelle (Sgt. Michael) Bunt of East Alton (Eva, Addison, Kinsley, and Clayton), Krystal (Josh) Coggins (Raeleigh, Max, Lucas). Several beloved bonus aunts and uncles and cousins. Jessica Smith (Madi, Brooklyn), Crystal (Ben) Gihring (Shawn G. Jr.) Ashley Freeman, BJ Forsting (Noah, Ella).
All services are private. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter of Alton or MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com