Gregory Alan Hargrove, 58 of Granite City, IL passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born to the late Wesley and Barbara (Clay) Hargrove on March 22, 1965 in Granite City, IL. Gregory served in the U.S Army for 7 years; he was a Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veteran. Following his military service he worked as a lawn care equipment mechanic. He was a Commander of VFW Post # 2916 in Maryland. He met Linda Adkins and they were married on February 22, 2022. Gregory enjoyed doing yard work and working on lawnmowers.
Gregory is survived by his Wife, Linda Adkins-Hargrove; a daughter: Amber Miles; a son: Kenneth Hargrove; 2 grandchildren; a sister: Kelly Lange; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved puppy, Stormy.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: William “Bill’ Hargrove.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
