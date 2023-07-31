Greg McCalley

Greg M. McCalley, 59, lost his battle with cancer on July 27, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Born January 8, 1964 in Alton, he was the son of Barbara Kay (Travis) McCalley and the late Michael McCalley.
Greg was a Certified Public Accountant in Wood River for 15 years, working tirelessly throughout those years. It brought him so much joy seeing familiar faces yearly.
What got him through every week was being able to host cards every Friday night with his buddies.
He was a lover of music, movies, and a connoisseur of all things New Orleans. He was a collector of anything that would make his garage stand out above the rest.
Greg is leaving behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Jennifer (Fair) McCalley. They share a daughter, Morgan (Michael) Dudley; his grandchildren, Lincoln, Denver and Boston; a son, Nathan (Amber) McCalley; his mother, Barbara McCalley; brother Luke McCalley. He will be missed by his mother-in-law, Helen Fair; brothers-in-law, Mike Fair, Mark (Amy) Fair, Tim (Susan) Fair; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Michael; father-in-law, Bill Fair; and sister-in-law, Janis Fair.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 2 pm, Saturday, August 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Elder Bryan Stieglitz will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Rosewood Heights Fire Department and/or Wood River V.F.W.