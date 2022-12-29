Batchtown
Wilma Ann Krysl, 93, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, at 4:20 pm.
She was born July 6, 1929, in Batchtown, IL, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Abeln) Weishaupt. Wilma was married to Jerome Stumpf May 18, 1946, in Batchtown, IL until his passing May 4, 1970. She married Charles Krysl April 8, 1972, in Batchtown, IL until divorced.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Elaine Titus of Batchtown, IL, Terry (Dawn) Stumpf of Carrollton, IL, Michelle (Tim) Wieneke of Bethalto, IL, Bob (Michelle) Krysl of Hardin, IL; a daughter-in-law Rose Stumpf of Batchtown, IL; a son-in-law Dan Van Doren of Batchtown, IL; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a sister Juliann Underhill of Bethalto; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved cat, Baby.
Wilma worked as a homemaker, bartender, and long-term caretaker to several family members and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and a good joke but most of all loved spending time with family and friends. With her quick wit and easy going nature she was always the life of the party. She attended Saint Barbara’s Church in Batchtown, IL. and was a member of the Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a daughter Barb Van Doren; a son Eugene Stumpf; a son-in-law William Titus; a great-grandson Dylan Howell; a sister Mary Kallal; two brothers Edgar and Francis Weishaupt; and long time companion Raymond Kress.
Visitation will be Saturday December 31, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday December 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church in Batchtown.
Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery in Batchtown.
Memorials may be given to St. Barbara’s Altar Society and or BJC Hospice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com