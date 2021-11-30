Surviving are children, Scott Miller, Travis Miller, Justin Miller, Amanda Summers and Jessica Miller; 7 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 6 sisters; crew of friends, Marc and Mona Plogger, Mike and Lori Wankel, Phil and Brooke Wiegand, Caleb and Katelynn Wankel, Curtis and Ashley Tomlin, Gene Williams, Roy Flath and Mike Jackson and special friend, Lou Wiegand.
William was a member of West Fair Baptist Church. He was employed by Home Depot for 14 years. William enjoyed STL Cardinal baseball games, eating out, visiting with people and fishing, especially cat fishing.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Daws Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Cass County Hospice.
To send a memorial gift to the family of William S. Miller please visit our Sympathy Store.