William Russell Denham Jr., 65, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born October 20, 1955 in Jacksonville the son of William Russell and Dorotha Myers Denham. He married Tina Jones on October 20, 1984. Although they divorced in 2005, they always remained friends and recently rekindled their love for one another.
He is survived by his children, Ashley (Noah) Lefebvre of Arenzville and William R. (Alisha) Denham III of Shipman; 3 grandsons, Zander and Finn Lefebvre and Tristin Lindley; one brother, James Thomas (Deb) Denham of Alexander; two sisters, Russann (Earl) Turner of Jacksonville and Debbie (Walter) Zupances of Indiana and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Catherine Jean Large and Mary Hunt Stephenson and one brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Hunt.
Bill was a truck driver for nearly 50 years, most recently working for Whalen Trucking in Waverly, where he hauled fuel. He enjoyed Sunday morning breakfasts with his immediate family and loved spending time with his children and grandsons, telling jokes, playing games and attending sporting events.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
