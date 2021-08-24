William J. Titus, of Batchtown, IL, passed away at his home on Friday, August 20, 2021.
He was born on January 1, 1944, to the late Raymond and Hattie Titus. He married Elaine Stumpf on May 31, 1985, in Carrolton, IL.
Bill retired from IBEW local 639 where he was an electrician. He loved farming and raising cattle as well as purple martins. His favorite view was from his patio door where he sat and watched his bird feeders and deer every morning and evening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian Rose; mother-in-law, Wilma Krysl; brothers-in-law, Jerome Hayn, Terry (Dawn) Stumpf, Bob (Michelle) Krysl, and Dan VanDoren; Sisters-in-law, Michelle (Tim) Wieneke and Rose Stumpf; numerous nieces and nephews; and special cats, Purcilla, Sweetie, Tinky, and Pumpkin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Norman Titus and Betty Hayn; sisters-in-law, Joyce Titus and Barb VanDoren; and brother-in-law, Gene Stumpf.
Visitation will be Friday August 27, 2021, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Funeral Mass will be Friday August 27, 2021, at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown at 10:00 a.m.
Following mass cremation rites will be accorded.
Burial at St. Barbara’s Cemetery will be at a later date.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com