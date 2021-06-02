William "Bill" Henry Farnsworth, 68, formerly of Hartford, died May 29, 2021.
Born January 3, 1953 in Wood River, he was the son of William Harrison and Margaret (Lawton) Farnsworth.
Bill had worked as an operator for Local 520 and a laborer for Local 338 before retiring.
He married Peggy Evesgerd on April 18, 1998 in Aviston, IL. She survives.
Surviving also are daughter, Holly Farnsworth (George Bauer); grandchildren, Austin and Carson; sister, Janet (Jesse Lamar) Williamson of Bethalto; nieces and nephew, Lisa Butler, Lana West and Bill Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and former spouses, Carol and Peggie.
No services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge.