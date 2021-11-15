William F. “Bill” Meier, 72, of Jacksonville, passed away at his home near Jacksonville on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Bill was born September 2, 1949, the son of Francis “Frankie” and Emaline Collins Meier, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joena (Smith) Meier, and his children, Liza Meier (Dimitri Rologis), William “Billy” Meier, Jr. (Jurga), JB Meier (Anne), and Alex Meier (Chloe). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kenna Meier, Jace Meier, Phillip Rologis, and Aris Rologis.
After Bill’s mother passed when he was a young boy, he and his father continued to live above the small general store in Bethel, where Bill spent most of his time helping his dad operate the store when he was not playing a multitude of sports. Bill broke several football records playing for Coach Don Kemp at Triopia High School and went on to play one year at Culver-Stockton College before he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968. When he returned from the service, he worked at the FS plant in Bluffs. He then worked as a salesman and eventually sales manager at Ray Green Chevrolet for many years, winning several sales awards before he and two partners opened their own car business, Prairieland Motors, to serve the community.
Bill was active in community service. He was a member of the Elks Club and past member of the Moose, serving as state organist for several years. He belonged to the Jacksonville Country Club and Franklin Outing Club, where he served on the board for many years. He helped develop the West Morgan County Water Corporation. He was a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Kiwanis, and Franklin American Legion Post #308. In 2003, he was elected Morgan County Commissioner and proudly served in that office until his passing.
Bill was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, transferring to Durbin Methodist Church when he married Joena. Bill was an active member and served in many ways, including enthusiastically playing the organ for the congregation at Durbin over the past 40 years. Bill loved music, particularly Southern Gospel and pop classics. He began playing in church as a young boy, and never turned down a request to play the piano at celebrations or social events over the years. He also enjoyed using his boundless personality on the stage, performing in the Passavant Follies, Jacksonville Theater Guild productions and in countless other venues in the area. He loved his family, traveling, and entertaining, rarely failing to bring a smile to the faces of those around him.
The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Durbin United Methodist Church, Midwest Mission (U.M.C.), or Tunnels to Towers. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
