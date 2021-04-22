William Crain, 73, passed away at 8:41am on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 8, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late William and Pansy (Henry) Crain. Survivors include his former wife Frances Crain of Staunton, a daughter and son in law: Susan and James Garrison of Staunton, a son: William Crain, Jr. of Staunton, five grandchildren: Cheyenne Crain (fiancé: Zach Pruden), Caleb Crain, Stephen Warren III, Savannah Warren, Olivia Crain, two great grandchildren: Payton Chapman and Dylan Pruden of Staunton, and many other extended family and friends.
William worked as a welder at Ideal Welder for many years prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the White City Pavilion, 584 West Park Street in Mt. Olive, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.