William C. “Bill” Handy, age 79, of Pleasant Plains, Il. and formerly of Waverly, Il. died early Saturday morning (October 2, 2021) at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born November 14, 1941 in Waverly, Il. son of the late Paul and Florence Lea Miller Handy.
He married Kathryn Kay Turner on April 7, 1962 in Modesto, Illinois and she survives.
In addition to his wife of 59 years he is survived by sons, Steven Handy (Amanda) of Virginia, Il. and their children, Kelsey and Keagan; Kevin Handy (Mari) of Springfield, Il. and their children, Peyton and Lydia and Greg Handy (Susan) of Sherman, Il. and their children, Kaylee, Ricky, Gabriella, Jensyn, Sawyer, and Blakely; a great-granddaughter, Lorraine; his siblings, James and Robert Handy both of Ashland, Il., Donna Leverton of Milton, Fl., Cheryl Bliesner of Stonington, Il., Gerry Handy of Colona, Il. and Carla Humphress (John) of Pleasant Plains, Il.; and several nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws, and sister-in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating from Waverly High School in 1959 he served for 5 years in the Army Reserves prior to settling in rural Pleasant Plains where he farmed for 35 years. Bill also was a licensed realtor, and eventually became a broker and started Handy Land Services in 2003 specializing in farm real estate. Bill was a member of the Ashland Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday (October 5, 2021) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District or Ashland VFW and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.