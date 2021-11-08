William “Bill” Scott Luebbert, 57, died Monday, November 1, 2021, in Piasa, Illinois.
He was born October 10, 1964, in Alton, to the late Dudley Tidwell and Rose Marie (Lilley) Luebbert.
On August 10, 1985, he married Tina Marie Wheeler in St. Louis, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2017.
Bill worked for RCS Construction in Bethalto. He will be remembered as an animal lover, with a special place in his heart for his horse, “Coke”. He loved camping, traveling and trying new restaurants. His family will remember his love for each of them and his influence on their lives, because he was an amazing dad and grandpa.
He will be missed by his son, Seth (Tessa Cameron) Luebbert; grandchildren, Landon, Camden, Peyton; sister, Kimberly Luebbert Nappier; two brothers, Jimmy (Paula) Luebbert, Teddy (Kristie) Luebbert; girlfriend, Carmen Elfgen; bonus daughter, Hope Carter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter in law, Kristen Luebbert.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois, with Patrick Thatcher officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.
