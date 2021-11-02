William A. Davis, 51, of Carrollton died on Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at his residence in Carrollton, IL.
Born in Mexico, MO on Oct. 19, 1970, he was a son of Leland Davis and Cynthia (Hale) Davis of Wellsville, MO.
He married the former Shanna Carmichael on May 22, 1993 and she survives. Also surviving besides his mother and wife are: a daughter Emily (husband Trevor) Kirkpatrick of Hannibal, MO, a son: William Davis of Hannibal, MO, 2 sisters: Deanna Winingear of Wentzville, MO and Abby (husband Shea) Wiemann of Troy, MO, 2 brothers: Justin Davis of House Springs, MO, and James (wife Ashley) Davis of O’Fallon, MO, and a mother-in-law: Mary Ann Carmichael of Nixa, MO. and a sister-in-law: Melissa (husband) Brent Massey of Bella Vista, Ark. and 16 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father: Leland Davis, and his father-in-law: Ortis Carmichael.
Bill was a 1989 graduate of Wellsville-Middletown High School and loved participating in the school plays and musicals.
He was a multi-instrumental performer with the band. He later attended the University of Missouri Rolla where he received the following degrees: Bachelor in Chemistry, Bachelor in Ceramic Engineering and Masters Degree in Engineering Management.
While in Rolla he also participated in musical productions at the school and in the community. William was a high school teacher at Carrollton and also taught in North Greene Schools. He loved teaching, gardening and woodworking. He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton where he loved to sing the old hymns.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday Nov. 5, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church S. Third St. Carrollton, IL. Funeral Services will be held immediately after visitation at the church. Burial will be in Liberty Church Cemetery in Callaway County Missouri at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Faith Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.