Willard Robert Eden

Willard Robert “Bob” Eden, 75, died at 3:29 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Memorial Hospital Belleville.
He was born on August 26, 1946 in Carrollton and was the son of the late Willard H. and Elsie Louise (Coatney) Eden.
Bob was employed as a laborer with Laborers Local 218 in Alton for many years.
He married Sherrie (Wyatt) on May 8, 1992 in Jersey County and together they were blessed with 29 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Robert W. “Pedo” and Mary Eden of Jerseyville and Barbara Summers of North Carolina; two step-children, Brandon Henderson of Springfield and Kim Henderson of Roodhouse; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Clay of Batchtown, Brenda (David) Young of Jerseyville and Sandra (Robert) Klunk of Dow; as well as a sister in-law, Barbara Eden of Kane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Eden; a step-daughter, Trina Henderson; a sister, Joyce Marie Eden and a brother, Larry Eden.
A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Do Drop Inn in Dow.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is assisting the family with arrangements.
