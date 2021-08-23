Weldon Lee “Skitch” Kunzeman, 59 of Juneau, WI and formerly of Carrollton, Il. died August 15, 2021 in Juneau.
He was born January 8, 1962 in Jacksonville, IL son of the late Dale M. and Nellie J. (Shafer) Kunzeman.
Weldon married Christine Elaine (Miskimen) on August 23, 2003 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI. with her father, Pastor Robert I. Miskimen serving as their pastor.
Weldon became a child of God through holy baptism and confirmation as an adult. In 1984 Weldon received a baccalaureate degree in Environmental Biology and Botany from Eastern Illinois University where he served as Pres. of the Zoology Club, Botany Club and went to the Smoky Mountains. Weldon was employed by several Illinois counties' health departments in an environmental protection capacity. Weldon retained membership at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Horicon, Wisconsin for eighteen years. He also volunteered for many years at the Horicon Marsh Education Center as a visitor's services and naturalist educator.
Weldon is survived by his wife, Christine; his siblings: Bonna Kunzeman of Sanford, FL, Bryon (Dana) Kunzeman of Deltona, FL, Art (Alina) Kunzeman of Osteen, FL, Annette (Joseph) Kunzeman-Watkins of Deltona, FL, Janette (Greg) Sparks of Deltona, FL; and eight loving step grandchildren. Weldon is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Rev. Robert and Lois Miskimen, and his sister, Barbara (Rod) Nicholson.
The family will host a Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday (August 28, 2021) at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon, WI 53032 or to the Friends of the Horicon Marsh and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Neece-Airsman-Hires is assisting the Kunzeman family with arrangements.