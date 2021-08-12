Wayne P. Tomhave, 80, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his home. He was born December 9, 1940, in Jacksonville, the son of Harold J. and Pauline Witte Tomhave. Wayne married Karen Wilson on June 20, 1964, at the Winchester Christian Church in Winchester, and she survives.
Wayne is also survived by three children, John Wilson (Sherri) Tomhave of Jacksonville, Philip Wayne Tomhave of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Benjamin Claus (Deb) Tomhave of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Austin (Lauren) Tomhave, Abby Tomhave, Chase Tomhave, and Wilson Tomhave, all of Jacksonville, Quin Lauderback of Kentucky, Madeline Tomhave of Jacksonville, and Anderson Sophia Tomhave of Springfield; three great-grandchildren, Gracie, Caroline, and Ashlyn; two sisters, Haroldine J. (Rev. Lawrence) Witto of Grand Blanc, Michigan and Karen (Rev. Richard) Ramirez of Waterford, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald H. Tomhave, surviving wife Donna of Pittsfield.
Wayne farmed and raised livestock with his father, and later his son, on the family farm north of Jacksonville. He served in the United States Army Reserves during the 1960s. Wayne was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville where he served as an elder and sang in the choir for many years. He served on the boards of directors for FS, Farm Credit, Illinois Pork Producers, and was an active member of Prairieland Heritage.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Salem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.