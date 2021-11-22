Wanda Mae Hobson, 90, of Griggsville passed away Thursday November 18, 2021 in Griggsville. She was born December 29, 1930 near Time, the daughter of the late Herbert Edward and Gertrude Mae Pettit Graham. She married E. Loraine Hobson September 11, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1990. Also preceding her in death were sons Greg Hobson (surviving wife Darla of Griggsville) Steven Hobson (surviving wife Robin of Griggsville) grandchildren Justin Walters, Lacy Elledge, son in law Butch Griggs, brothers Earl, Carl Edward, Wallace Graham and sister Leota Goldman. Wanda attended Pittsfield Schools. She was a homemaker, mother and farm wife. She loved her grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, flower gardening and reading. Surviving are her children Debbie (Roger) Brawdy of Canton, Diana (Walt) Suhling of Griggsville, Eric (Elaine) Hobson of Griggsville, Rhonda Elledge of Jacksonville, David Hobson of Griggsville, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Griggsville Cemetery. A reception with the family will be held at Teddy’s in Griggsville following the graveside service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Griggsville Park or Griggsville Estates Activity Fund. The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville is in charge of the arrangements.
