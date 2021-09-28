Wanda Lee Hardwick, 80 of Alsey passed away Wednesday morning September 22, 2021 at home of her daughter in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born September 12, 1941 in Alsey the daughter of the late James Ernest and Nina Norine Northcutt Clanton. She married Henry Clinton Hardwick April 17, 1959 in Biloxi, Mississippi. He preceded her in death July 14, 1993. Wanda worked as Food Service Truck operator, Military Dietary Manager, Nursing Home Dietary Manager and she was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Dallas Cowboys football fan, she enjoyed life to its fullest and loved all her family. She is survived by her children; Annette Ricks of Arizona, Candyce Hardwick of Texas, Aaron Hardwick of Illinois, Eric (Ok-Kyung) Hardwick of Texas, and DeAnne Morelli of Texas, grandchildren Ron (Heidi) Ricks, Danielle (Ronnie) Roper, of Texas, Kimberly (Vincent) Pham of Texas, Eric Hardwick of Texas great grandchildren Kinsey Ricks, Jaxon Ricks, Oliver Roper, Luka Roper and Theo Pham. Also surviving are her siblings Jeannie (Gary) Buckley of Missouri, Richard Clanton of Illinois, Darrell (Pixie) Clanton of Missouri, in laws Terry (Steve) Moore of Illinois and Nancy Clanton of Illinois as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Henry, sister Claudine Day, brothers Everett, Robert and Denny Clanton, son in laws Ron Ricks and Michael Morelli.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester, burial will be in Glasgow Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held Friday October 1, 2021 from 6 pm until 8 pm at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.