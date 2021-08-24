Wanda L. Hammon, 84, of Winchester passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Villas of South Park in Chatham. She was born, Feb. 27, 1937, in Winchester, the daughter of James R. and Frances A. Smith Brown. She married, Basil D. Hammon, Dec. 1, 1956, in Roodhouse. He preceded her in death, Jan. 3, 2017.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey (Yvonne) Hammon of Glasford, David (Michelle) Hammon of Sherman, and Barry Hammon of Chatham; grandchildren, Mindy (Travis) Wall, Brady (Mallory) Hammon, Corey (Talia) Hammon, Allie (Max) Neal, Logan Hammon, Sierra Hammon; eight great grandchildren; one brother, John Brown, and one sister, Mary Brown Tribble; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, Herschel, Herbert, James, Merle, Harold, Marie, and Virginia.
Wanda was a member of the Winchester Baptist Church and loved working with the kids. Wanda was employed by Baker’s Pharmacy in Winchester for many years and enjoyed seeing everyone who visited the store. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, whose home was always open to all.
A visitation will be held with family and friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28,
2021, at Winchester United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held immediately
following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Winchester United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Winchester City Cemetery.
