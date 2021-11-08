Walter Neal Baker, 93, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 5, 2021. He was born December 25, 1927 in Roodhouse the son Grover Henderson and Grace M. Williams Baker. He married Margaret Jean Nelson on April 12, 1950 at Our Saviour Rectory in Jacksonville and she survives.
He is also survived by four sons, Daniel Baker of Franklin, Terry Baker of Jacksonville, Greg (Lisa) Baker of Normal and Michael (Annie) Baker of Jacksonville; 9 grandchildren, Rachel Lagrazon, Amy Baker, Justin (Jessica) Baker, Jerrett Baker, Breanne Baker, Mayelin Manetta, Lyndsey Reedy, Brennon Baker and Mark Baker; 9 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kinslee, Khloe, Vivian, Noah, Miles, Lawson, Jordan and Joselyn and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Baker and Stephen Baker (Surviving wife, Lynda of Shelbyville); daughter-in-law, Karen Baker; grandson, Phillip; three sisters, Frances, Louise and Florence and one brother, Lynn.
Mr. Baker served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1949-1951 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He drove for Caldwell Engineering Company in Jacksonville for 32 years. He was a member of the Amvets and Teamsters Local 916. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
