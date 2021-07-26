Walter Lonnie Adams, 78, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born on April 5, 1943 to the late Vernon and Annie (Webster) Adams.
Walter worked as a Service Technician for General Electric and his own company Tri County Appliance from 1985 to 1993 and Adams’s Traps, where he made nets and fish traps and sold them throughout the United States. He loved to duck hunt, watch baseball, and going to casinos.
He is survived by his partner of 39 years, Rita Carder; two children, Steve (Tina) Adams, Jeffrey (Kathy) Adams; two siblings, Myra Haggard and David Adams; five grandchildren, Trever (Kinzee) Adams, Tori Adams, Taylor Adams, Andrew Adams, Bianca Adams; two great grandchildren, Daxon Adams, and Xander Adams; Tim Bates, Merv Carder, Randy Carder, Chris Carder, Kim Kaempe and Connie Gibbs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gary Adams; and four siblings, Raymond Adams, Larry Adams, James Adams, and Annette Sisco.
Per family wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Memorial service will be held at the Hardin KC Hall at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Vincent De Paul, P.O. Box 23, Hardin, IL 62047.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com