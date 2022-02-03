Walter Eugene “Sonny” Crafton, 85, of Shipman, Illinois passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. He was born August 25, 1936 in Greenfield, Illinois, a son of the late Earl Raymond Crafton and the late Elsie V. (Lewis) McElroy. He was a mechanic by trade and had worked many years with the Teamsters Local#916. Sonny began working on a farm in Kemper, Illinois at the early age of 15. He had a love and admiration for tractors and had a sharp mind for mechanics. He started restoring motor driven vehicles at the age of 22 and enjoyed his early days of drag racing. Throughout the years he was very active in the motorsport competition of truck and tractor pulling, having pulled in over eight states and won many trophies, ribbons and proclamations of his achievements. He was a member of the Rivers Point Tractor Pulling Association in West Alton, Missouri, the National Tractor Pulling Association and the Alton V.F.W. Post #1308 in Alton. He enjoyed his early days of hunting rabbit and deer with family and loved nights of dancing at the V.F.W. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and many friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Earl Scott and Kelly Crafton of Brighton, Cindy and Mike Larson of Brighton and Mary Beth and Michael Johann of Hallsville, Missouri; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan Rogers of Brighton, Levi and Leslie Rogers of Godfrey, Kyle and Emily Crafton of Brighton, Kendall Crafton of Godfrey, Nicole and Brandon Baker of Harrisburg, Missouri, Caleb Crafton of East Alton, Ryan Johann of Columbia, Missouri and J.D. Crafton of Godfrey; two great grandchildren, Morgan Rogers and Evie Crafton; two great-great grandchildren, Lily Baker and Lynnon Fernandez; a sister, Barbara Kesinger of Roodhouse; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Wayne McElroy and three brothers, Charles Bud Crafton, Carl Crafton and Earl Ray Crafton. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at the Plainview Baptist Church, 11365 Shipman Road in Plainview on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Robert Stocker officiating. Burial will follow at the Shipman Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post #1308 in Alton. Irwin Chapel in Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
