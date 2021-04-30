Walter Charles Westfall, 77, passed away at 12:55 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Doctor’s Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem, Illinois.
He was born on June 30, 1943, at home and was the son of Walter Edward “Ed” and Lovie Katherine (Kraushaar) Westfall.
Walter grew up on the family farm, southeast of Fieldon, and graduated with the Class of 1961 from Jersey Community High School.
After leaving the farm, he moved to Pearl, where he enjoyed taking in all that nature had to offer. He lived a simple and reserved life. Those fortunate enough to know Walter knew of his passion for following family genealogy and his compassionate heart. Later in life, he embraced Facebook and social media, as it provided for him an outlet in which he felt comfortable communicating with others. He made many friendships throughout the years with individuals from all around the world.
Surviving are his nephew and spouse, Russell and Lois Thompson of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother in-law, Mildred and Joseph Alben.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Burial will follow at Grimes-Neely Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the ALS Foundation, in honor of Walter’s long and courageous battle.