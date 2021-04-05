Vivian Smith, age 74, of Perry, Il. went to be with the Lord Friday morning (April 2, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il. surrounded by family.
She was born November 16, 1946 in Quincy, Il. daughter of Russell Howell and Martha Jean Ballard Browning.
She married Roger Smith on June 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, Il. and he survives.
Also surviving are sons, Donnie Smith (Carmen) and Richard Smith (companion Cathy Bonds) all of Perry, Il.; her mother Martha Jean Browning of Perry, Il.; grandchildren, Ross Smith (companion Megan Larkowski) and Rachel Poor (Jesse), Ison (companion Brooke Woods), Ian, Iely Smith; a great-grandson, Lincoln; sisters, Winifred Goodman (Roger) of O’Fallon, IL, Jane Coleman (Steve) of Glasford, IL, and Judy Douglas (Dennis) and Mary Coultas all of Pittsfield, IL; a brother, Robert Browning (Cari) of Perry, Il.; several nieces and nephews; and her mule Prize.
She was preceded in death by her father, a daughter-in-law, Robin Smith; a brother-in-law, Roger Coultas; a sister-in-law, Susan Browning; and a niece, Kaylynn Browning
Vivian graduated high school in Perry, Il. and was a devoted farm wife, working many long hours alongside her husband Roger. Vivian’s love of people was well known and all who ever had one of Vivian’s hugs will miss them. Vivian was also a tireless volunteer. She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church. In early years she was an EMT with North Pike Ambulance, and more recently with the Griggsville Perry Methodist Women’s Monday Dinner Crew where she was known for her breaded pudding and angel food cake. For many years Vivian along with Roger would host a Barn Party every year and invite family and friends to good food and good music. Vivian loved to join in singing at those parties. She also had a love of horses and mules and would go on trail rides with her granddaughter Rachel and her sisters.
A walk thru visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday (April 6, 2021) at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville, Il. Graveside services will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Perry, Il. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to Wilson Cemetery or Perry United Methodist Church both c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513, Pittsfield, Il. 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.