Virginia Jardine

Virginia Lee Jardine, 90, formerly of Pleasant Plains, Illinois, passed away peacefully with family by her side at 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2023 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois.
Virginia was born on September 29, 1932 in Jerseyville, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Pearl and Anna (Blasa) Sears. She was the youngest of 5 children and enjoyed reminding her siblings that she was the baby of the family.
Virginia married Louis Johnson in 1949. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1982.
Virginia later remarried Donald Jardine on November 26, 1982. They enjoyed 33 wonderful years of marriage together. Donald preceded her in death on May 17, 2016.
Virginia was known for her love of Scottish terriers, crafting, sewing, crocheting, traveling, camping, and most importantly spending time with her family. She was intelligent, vivacious, and highly passionate about everything she did in life. She was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother a family could ever have.
She is survived by one son, Gary Johnson, Sr. of Roanoke, Illinois; Eight grandchildren, Gary (Bethany) Johnson, Jr. of Heyworth, Illinois, Jessica Johnson of Pontiac, Illinois, April (InHo) Chong of Rochester, Minnesota, Amber (Jared) White of Clinton, Illiois, Katie Johnson of Haines City, Florida, Derrick and Keri Johnson, both of Marion, North Carolina, and Cassidy Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona; Sixteen great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Jock.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Randall Johnson; two brothers, Virgil and Victor Sears and two sisters, Vivian Luke and Vera Hurst.
Private interment will take place at Grimes-Neeley Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
