Virgil Smith, 91, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 5, 1930, in Orleans, the son of Allen C. and Josephine Hennessey Smith. Virgil married Alice Tannahill on January 15, 1950, at the Franklin United Methodist Church parsonage in Franklin.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Alice, of Jacksonville, two daughters, Debbie (John) DeLong of Pisgah and Peggy West of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Mark (Leeann) Bergschneider of Pisgah, Shannon (Kevin) Hermes of New Berlin, Tara DeLong of New York, New York, and Brad (Heidi) DeLong of Jacksonville; seven great-grandchildren, Madeline Hermes, Ben Hermes, Brooke Hermes, Carsyn DeLong, Trey Bergschneider, Donovan Greene and Dawson Greene, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Allen C. Smith, and five sisters, Edith Rees, Marjorie Proffitt, Dorothy Ebrey, Mildred Meyer, and Mary Smith.
Virgil was raised on the family farm near Pisgah and graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. Following his marriage to Alice, the two settled on the family farm and Virgil began farming ground he would farm for the next 44 years. His farming years saw him win the Outstanding Young Farmer Award and serve his community as a member and president of the Franklin School Board, a charter member of the Franklin Lions Club, a member of the Pisgah Elevator Board, a member of the Jaycees, and founder of the Pisgah Open Golf Tournament. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, flying his airplane, and was proud to have built his own boat. He also enjoyed shooting trap at the Jacksonville Sportsman’s Club and was a longtime Bullshipper.
Virgil served as a Morgan County Commissioner from 1986-2006 serving on numerous committees and projects during that time. He was an active member of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was involved in Lincoln Land Community College coming to Jacksonville. Virgil was a longtime member of the Jacksonville Elks where he enjoyed having lunch and playing cards with friends. He will be missed by the community he loved and the family he cherished.
Friends may call after 12 Noon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Williamson Funeral Home where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.