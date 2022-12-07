Virgil Edmiston

Virgil Franklin Edmiston, 78, died at 9:31 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
He was born Haypress, Greene County, Illinois on February 22, 1944, and was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Sprowell) Edmiston.
He began his employment with Olin Corporation in East Alton on April 26, 1966, and remained there for 39 years before retiring in 2005 from the shipping department.
When he wasn't working, Virgil enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking his grandchildren camping, with their most frequent stop being in New Douglas, and cherished his time spent on the farm tending to his tractors and horses.
He married the former Alice Mae Watson on January 18, 1964 at the Assembly of God in Winchester, and together they have been blessed with 58 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Mae Edmiston of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Timothy & Mechelle Edmiston of Fidelity; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Virgil Alan Edmiston on December 14, 2016; two brothers, Richard Edmiston and Harvey Edmiston; two brothers in infancy, Robert and Charles Lee; and two sisters, Cindy Wyatt Herring and Ada Herring.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday. Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Fidelity.
Memorials may be given to his family, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.