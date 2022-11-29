Violet Breden

Violet L. Breden passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin at the age of 91. She had been in failing health for quite some time. She was born October 31, 1931, the youngest child of Robert W. and Mossie E. Ruyle Anderson. She married Marvin E. Breden at St. Norbert’s Rectory on May 1, 1948, and to this union was born eight children. She was a very hard-working person who worked at several jobs including Food Service Supervisor at Cahoun Nursing and Rehab and St. Francis Day Care in Alton. She also owned Prince Cleaners in East Hardin where she made many lasting friendships.
Before getting sick, she was an active member of St. Norberts Catholic Church in Hardin where she worked at many Church dinners through the years. She was proud to be a 64 year member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #636, St. Norbert Altar Society, Calhoun County Seniors Council Board, Hardin Precinct Election Judge, and American Red Cross Blood Drive Volunteer.
In later years, she and Marvin enjoyed yearly visits to Nashville, going to Country Music Concerts, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. After Marvin’s death on September 27, 2001, she enjoyed eating out, shopping, and visiting with her friends. She also loved growing her beautiful irises. Most of all, Violet was devoted to her family. She attended many events where one generation or another participated.
She leaves behind her children: Karen Hanneken of Hardin, Eugene and Ilona Breden of Hardin, Jim and Linda Breden of Rolla, MO, Ruth Johnson of Hardin, Mary Breden and Joe Womble of Pearl, Donnie and Marsha Breden of Batchtown, Janet and Dave Droege of Meppen, and Jane and Denny Brangenberg of Pearl. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerome and Betty Sievers of Batchtown. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded by a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Lucas Bick, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. and Velma Anderson, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Geneva Breden, an infant grandson, Daniel Joseph Long, and two sons-in-law, David Johnson and Dick Cummings.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Norberts Catholic Church in Hardin.
Memorials may be made to: Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Department, American Legion Auxiliary Post #636, Masses, or Family Choice.
